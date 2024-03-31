"Itni jaldi bhul gaye mujhe?" - Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw shines with the bat in DC vs CSK match of IPL 2024

Prithvi Shaw played his first match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he was included in Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI for their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Visakhapatnam on March 31.

After being benched for Delhi's first two games, Shaw made the most of his opportunity after he finally got a chance to prove his worth this season. The right-handed batter missed out on a well-deserved half-century, scoring 43 runs off 27 balls.

The gifted youngster's runs came at a strike rate of 159.26. He hit two sixes, both of which came against Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, along with four boundaries during his stay at the crease.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Prithvi Shaw for his impressive batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Prithvi Shaw's promising knock came to an end in the 11th over. He perished while trying to play the cut shot to Ravindra Jadeja. The ball took the outside edge of his bat, and keeper MS Dhoni completed a sharp catch to send him packing.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw stitched together a brilliant 93-run opening partnership in DC vs CSK clash

Rishabh Pant won the toss for Delhi and elected to bat first. Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw got their team off to a fantastic start, scoring runs at a brisk pace.

Delhi scored just 24 runs in the first four overs. However, Warner and Shaw made amends in the remaining two overs of the powerplay, mustering 38 runs.

Warner notched up a fine half-century, equalling Chris Gayle's record for most fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. The Australian batter has now crossed the 50-run mark 110 times in the format.

He was dismissed in the 10th over after playing a reverse-lap to Mustafizur Rahman. While it seemed as if he had got decent connection, Matheesha Pathirana surprised everyone by claiming an awe-inspiring one-handed diving catch.