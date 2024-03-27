"Jab bhi India ka naam ki team dikhe, pel do"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH batters bludgeon MI bowlers to score the highest total in IPL history

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a gigantic total of 277/3 in the first innings of the eighth match of IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. It was the only positive for the Mumbai side in the whole innings as SRH batters went on carnage and smashed the opposition bowlers all around the park. They exhibited strokeplay of the highest quality.

On his debut for the SunRisers, Travis Head got a life early on but made the opportunity count with an 18-ball half-century to give his side a sensational start. After his dismissal, Abhishek Sharma took charge and was even more lethal, racing to a 16-ball half-century to power SRH to the highest team total in 10 overs in IPL history - 148/2.

In the second half of the innings, one of the premier hitters in the world today, Heinrich Klaasen, took on the mantle and finished the innings on a high with a fiery knock of 80* (34) to propel Sunrisers to the highest-ever total in IPL history. RCB previously held the record with 263.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the eighth match of IPL 2024 and expressed their reactions to it by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We have amazing strikers up front" - SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen after the first innings of IPL 2024 clash vs MI

Speaking during the mid-innings break, SunRisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings. He said:

"We got the best groundsman in the world, he has been producing some unbelievable wickets to bat on. It does not happen a lot (of times) that we get to almost 100 in the powerplay. (On being one of the best T20 batters in the world) Lot of pressure that comes with it."

Klaasen continued:

"This game changes quickly. My feet are still on the ground and we will see what the next game brings up with the bat. I think they missed a trick up front. We have amazing strikers up front. Our work was basically done and we could just have fun. Great to have my best mate Aiden with me there (when he scored those runs and got the record)."

What was your favorite innings in the record-breaking first innings of this game? Let us know your views in the comments section.