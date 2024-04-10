Jaipur rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the RR vs GT match in IPL 2024?

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.

GT have had a start-stop campaign so far. They have managed to win two games and lose three this season. As a result, they find themselves in the bottom half of the standings with four points. The Titans are coming into the game on the back of a defeat and will be desperate to put their campaign back on track.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been on a roll in IPL 2024. They occupy the top spot on the points table, having won all four games so far in the competition. The Royals have performed like a well-oiled unit, and will hope to keep the momentum going to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

With both teams vying for a win, the weather is expected to play a crucial role on Wednesday evening in Jaipur. Much to their relief, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. There will be intermittent clouds in and around the venue, but it is unlikely to cause any interruption to the fixture.

Moreover, the conditions are expected to be pleasant, with the temperature hovering below 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity will also be on the lower side.

"One of the things we talked about from last year to this year was playing better at home" - RR bowling coach Shane Bond

The Royals have been a force to reckon with in their den in Jaipur, winning all three games so far. RR bowling coach Shane Bond stressed that it was a conscious effort to improve their record at home coming into this season.

"One of the things we talked about from last year to this year was playing better at home," Bond told reporters. "We didn't play well here last year, we talked a lot about how we wanted to go about our work and I think we've adjusted really well. We're three from three here and that gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game which is here again."

Can Rajasthan Royals keep their home record intact when they face Gujarat Titans? Let us know in the comments.