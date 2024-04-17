"Jaiswal and Gill making sure VK and Ro will open for India in WC"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's thumping win vs GT in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 32nd match of IPL 2024. The clash took place on Wednesday (April 17) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Courtesy of a commanding win, DC jumped up to the sixth position in the points table.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first on a fresh surface. GT batting unit found life difficult against the visiting bowling attack as they surrendered meekly without much fight. Only Rashid Khan played a decent knock of 31 (24) to help the hosts reach 89 before getting all-out in 17.3 overs.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar starred for the Capitals in the bowling department by picking up three wickets. Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs ended with two scalps apiece.

In response, DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk played a cameo of 20 (10) to set the platform for a quick finish before perishing in the second over. GT bowlers then picked up three more wickets. But Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) played sensibly and took their side over the line in 8.5 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between DC and GT on Wednesday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I think our batting was ordinary"- GT captain Shubman Gill after dismal loss vs DC in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the disappointing loss against DC and said:

"I think our batting was ordinary. Even if we had a good game, we need to move on and have the same mindset, come back and try again. The wicket was alright, if we see our dismissals, even mine, it was not a wicket taking wickets and Sai's run-out."

Gill continued:

"When the opposition is chasing 89, you know you are always behind the eight ball, unless someone takes a double hat-trick. This is half into the season, won three games, nothing changes for us and we back ourselves to win 6 or 7."

PBKS will face MI in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

