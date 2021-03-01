James Neesham hilariously trolls Mayank Agarwal for his latest workout picture

Mayank Agarwal has lost his place in the Indian Test team since Shubman Gill's arrival. However, the Indian opener has not reduced his hard work at the gym. Agarwal recently posted a picture from his workout session on Instagram.

While many fans praised the 30-year-old for performing the intense lower body exercise with heavy weights, Agarwal's former Punjab Kings teammate James Neesham brutally trolled him for his pose.

"It's about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that's where transformation happens," Mayank Agarwal captioned the post.

"Congratulations! Boy or girl?" James Neesham commented.

James Neesham's comment on Mayank Agarwal's recent Instagram post

James Neesham's comment has already received over 5,000 likes on Instagram. Mayank Agarwal quickly replied saying that the answer was on the Indian cricket team's Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webby's face.

James Neesham is quite popular on social media for his reactions and comments. Because of his antics on various social media platforms, many fans consider Neesham the funniest man in cricket.

James Neesham and Mayank Agarwal played together for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020

The Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) provided a lot of entertainment to their fans in IPL 2020.

Almost every game involving the Mohali-based franchise went down to the wire. James Neesham and Mayank Agarwal were an integral part of the squad last year.

While Neesham scored 19 runs and scalped two wickets in five matches, Agarwal aggregated 424 runs in 11 games for Punjab. Unfortunately, Punjab could not secure a place in the Top 4.

The franchise retained Mayank for IPL 2021, but has let go of Neesham. The Kiwi all-rounder will play for the Mumbai Indians this year.

Nevertheless, looking at their recent social media activity, it seems like spending time together in the bio-bubble last year has resulted in a close bonding between Agarwal and Neesham off the field.