James Neesham jokes about the "only time" he bowled faster than Lockie Ferguson

James Neesham is never shy of showing his funny side on Twitter. The New Zealand all-rounder was recently asked by a fan about the time when he used to bowl faster than Lockie Ferguson.

Neesham once again showcased his sense of humor on social media and came up with a hilarious response saying:

"Yep, when I was 1 and he wasn’t born I was much quicker."

Lockie Ferguson has the ability to hit the 145 kmph mark consistently, with the Kiwi being one of the fastest bowlers around in world cricket presently. James Neesham, meanwhile, is known for his gentle medium-pace bowling between the 120-130 kmph mark.

Yep when I was 1 and he wasn’t born I was much quicker https://t.co/7oE3uD5Org — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 20, 2021

Neesham was part of the IPL 2021, which was postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases inside teams' bio-bubbles.

James Neesham moved to the Mumbai Indians (MI) this season after being bought by the franchise at the 2021 IPL Auction in February. The 30-year-old has played just one game, featuring against the Chennai Super Kings.

Neesham had a terrible outing as he scored a duck, while also conceding 26 runs in his two overs. Nevertheless, MI prevailed in an enthraling encounter, thanks to Kieron Pollard's heroics.

Mumbai Indians were placed in fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was suspended.

James Neesham is currently in quarantine in New Zealand

James Neesham

The all-rounder moved to his home country following the postponement of IPL 2021 as he is not set to be involved in New Zealand's upcoming Tests against England and India.

The Kiwi players involved in the Tests moved to the Maldives from where they headed to England to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against the host nation.

After landing in New Zealand earlier this month, Neesham revealed on social media that he needed to go through 336 hours of quarantine before returning to normal life in his home country.