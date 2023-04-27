Jason Roy fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during KKR's win over RCB 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Jason Roy has been fined 10 percent of his match fee after he violated Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, April 26. The Nitish Rana-led side ended their four-match losing streak after securing a 21-run win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Roy played a big part in KKR's win following a well-compiled half-century in the first innings. He set the tempo with his 54-run knock off 37 balls and looked in ominous touch until he was abruptly dismissed by Vijaykumar Vysakh in the 10th over.

The England batter missed a full and straight delivery by the right-arm pacer. After shuffling across the crease, he could not cover the line, leading to the ball crashing into the leg stump. Roy was furious with himself following the dismissal and appeared to have hit a dislodged bail with his bat while letting out a scream of agony.

A media release on the IPL website pertaining to the breach of the code of conduct read:

"Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

"Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct."

Roy has now scored two consecutive fifties since coming into IPL 2023 as a replacement player. His earlier half-century came during the failed run chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens.

Jason Roy's knock against RCB included four fours and five sixes

KKR were off to a sluggish start after being put into bat first by RCB. Narayan Jagadeesan struggled to find his rhythm, which put more pressure on Jason Roy. The Englishman then broke the shackles with four sixes in Shahbaz Ahmed's over.

Nitish Rana praised Roy's knock as well as the team's character following the win. The KKR skipper said during the post-match presentation:

"In the last 3-4 matches I have been saying at the toss that if we play collectively as a team the result will come in our favor. The way Jason Roy is batting in the last three games and I'd like to say the environment in the dressing room, you need a lot of character after the last few performances."

KKR will next face the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

