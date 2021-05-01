IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Jasprit Bumrah bowls his most expensive spell in IPL

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled his most expensive spell in the history of the IPL during the game between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After being put in to bat first, the CSK batters went hard after Mumbai's best bowler, scoring 56 runs off his four overs. CSK finished with 218 runs, their highest-ever total against the Mumbai Indians.

CSK take MI's Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners

Jasprit Bumrah was first given the ball in the 5th over of the innings. Moeen Ali smashed him for a six in that over, and along with Faf du Plessis, managed to extract 9 runs in that over.

The 27-year-old came back to bowl the 11th over when his team was under pressure. But Faf du Plessis welcomed him with a couple of sixes off the first two balls. Although Jasprit Bumrah managed to dismiss Moeen Ali in that over, he still ended up conceding 17 runs.

The 17th over of the innings that Jasprit Bumrah bowled was his most expensive. He conceded 21 runs as Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja went after him. A no-ball and a four off the free-hit delivery didn't help Bumrah's cause either.

He bounced back, comparatively, in the 19th over, where he gave away just 10 runs. Jadeja hit the lone boundary in this over with a glance towards the fine-leg region.

Bumrah's most expensive spells in the IPL

Jasprit Bumrah's most expensive spell in the IPL before this game came in 2015 - his 3rd IPL season where he played in just four games. In a match against the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals), he conceded 55 runs. In the same year, he gave away 52 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Notably, Bumrah's two most expensive spells came while playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Most runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in an IPL game:

56 vs CSK (2021)

55 vs DC (2015)

52 vs RCB (2015)

45 vs GL (2017)

Most expensive spells by Mumbai Indians' bowlers:

Lasith Malinga

This is the 4th most expensive spell for a Mumbai Indians bowler. Lasith Malinga delivered the most expensive spell ever for a MI bowler.

Lasith Malinga - 58 runs in 4 overs vs PBKS (2017)

Hardik Pandya - 57 runs in 4 overs vs PBKS (2019)

Mustafizur Rahman - 55 runs in 4 overs vs RCB (2018)

Jasprit Bumrah - 55 runs in 4 overs vs CSK (2021)

Rahul Chahar - 54 runs in 4 overs vs KKR (2019)