Jasprit Bumrah cleans up a batter with magnificent yorker in nets ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up a batter with a magnificent yorker in the nets ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Monday, April 7.

It will be Bumrah's first competitive match since January. He has been out of action since the Sydney Test at the start of the year due to a back injury, which forced him to miss the 2025 Champions Trophy and MI's first four games of IPL 2025.

MI struggled in his absence, losing three of the four games, as they are currently languishing in the eighth position in the points table. They will be hopeful of a turnaround in fortunes with Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the team for the rest of the season.

The Mumbai franchise recently shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to give their fans a glimpse of Bumrah's practice session ahead of the RCB match. In it, the ace pacer could be seen delivering an accurate yorker to clean up the batter in the nets.

You can watch the delivery in the video below:

"Bumrah being there means the match becoming a 16-over affair"- Aakash Chopra ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the upcoming IPL 2025 match between MI and RCB in his latest YouTube video. He opined that Mumbai Indians' bowling attack will be bolstered with Jasprit Bumrah's comeback following an injury hiatus. Speaking on the matter, Aakash Chopra said:

"Jasprit Bumrah is back. Our guy has returned. He is ready for the game and will play as well. His record against Bengaluru is amazing. He also made his debut against this team. He has taken 29 wickets in 19 innings against this team. He has dismissed Kohli five times. His first wicket was also Kohli, back in 2013."

Chopra continued:

"If Bumrah is available, let's just picture and see how Mumbai's bowling attack would look - Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. The Deepak hasn't been lit thus far. He has picked up wickets for sure but hasn't been his own yet. The swing has also reduced, but it might all change tonight. Bumrah being there means the match becoming a 16-over affair."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

