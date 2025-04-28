Jasprit Bumrah engages in intense discussion with Mayank Yadav after MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was involved in an intense and animated chat with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mayank Yadav after their IPL 2025 game on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium. Bumrah was seen using plenty of hand gestures, while the youngster keenly paid attention to the advice imparted to him.

Mayank, who grabbed eyeballs for his raw pace last year, played for the first time in IPL 2025 when the Super Giants faced the Mumbai Indians. The 22-year-old picked up decent figures of 4-0-40-2, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. However, his pace wasn't in the high 140s, and is likely to increase as the season progresses.

The Super Giants, nevertheless, finished on the losing side, crashing to a 54-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium. It proved to be Lucknow's second consecutive defeat of the season as they were coming off a loss to the Delhi Capitals at home.

Jasprit Bumrah is now Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the clash against the Super Giants was when Bumrah also became the leading wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians, going past Lasith Malinga's tally of 170. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer had gone past the mark in his second over itself by dismissing the in-form Aiden Markram, making a massive incision in the Super Giants' batting unit.

The right-arm speedster also went on to get rid of David Miller, Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan, with the last two wickets coming off trademark yorkers. As far as the Super Giants' batting unit goes, only Mitchell Marsh (34) and Ayush Badoni (35) went past 30 as they were bowled out for 161 in 20 overs in pursuit of 216.

The Mumbai Indians, who started their IPL 2025 campaign with back-to-back defeats, have now coasted to five consecutive wins. With six wins overall, the five-time champions are now third in the points table.

