Jasprit Bumrah enjoys “special evening” with Gujarat teammates ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Star Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a 'special evening' with his state team Gujarat's teammates amid his injury break. Bumrah shared two photos from Manpreet Juneja’s 10th-anniversary celebration on his Instagram profile on Tuesday, March 11.

Jasprit Bumrah started his domestic career as a Gujarat player. His career reached new heights when he joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, but before that, he was one of the most reliable bowlers for Gujarat.

Looking at the recent pictures shared by Bumrah on Instagram, it is evident that he still shares a great bond with his Gujarat teammates. The first photo shared by Bumrah was a solo picture of himself, while the second image featured Roosh Kalaria, Dhruv Raval, and Chintan Gaja.

"Special evening ✨" Bumrah captioned the photo and tagged Manpreet Juneja and his wife Kanya.

Bumrah donned a traditional Indian attire at the function. The photos shared by the 31-year-old have received more than two million likes on Instagram already, with more than four thousand fans leaving comments under the Instagram post.

Will Jasprit Bumrah play for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah is currently dealing with an injury, which forced him to miss the home ODI series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy 2025. While India managed to win the ICC event without Bumrah's services, the fast bowler's IPL team Mumbai Indians may not be able to perform well without him.

MI will start their IPL 2025 campaign against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. Reports have claimed that Bumrah may not be available for the first few matches of IPL 2025 as he has yet to attain 100% fitness. The fact that Bumrah has not linked up with MI yet ahead of IPL 2025 solidifies the aforementioned claim.

