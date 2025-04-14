Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair involved in a heated moment during DC vs MI IPL 2025 match; Rohit Sharma comes up with a hilarious reaction [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Jasprit Bumrah got involved in a heated exchange with Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The incident happened during the second innings of the game when DC was chasing a steep target of 206.

After coming in as an impact substitute, Nair smashed the ball to all parts of the park and put DC in the driver's seat. He was also severe against Jasprit Bumrah, hitting him for 18 runs in the sixth over, and also raced to a 22-ball fifty. On the final ball of the over, the right-hander crashed into Bumrah, who was near the non-striker's end during his pursuit of taking a double.

Jasprit Bumrah was not pleased with the collision and expressed his frustration, having a verbal altercation with Karun Nair during the break between the overs. Amid a serious exchange between the duo, Rohit Sharma let out a hilarious reaction to the incident in the background.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Karun Nair's 89 ended in vain as MI beat DC by 12 runs in IPL 2025 clash

Karun Nair continued his momentum to smash 89 off 40 balls, before being bowled by Mitchell Santner. After his dismissal, the DC batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards, which resulted in a 12-run loss. Captain Axar Patel reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"Soft dismissals in the middle order cost us the game, we still had an over left but lost way too many wickets. We might've hit the panic button with the shot selection. Can't expect the lower order batters to bail us out every time. No need to worry much right now. I was happy with the way the pitch was responding, dew was on too."

"Had we held on our catches, we might've been chasing less tonight. Vipraj has been brilliant, confidence as a captain is high with three spinners are doing well. Kuldeep's season has been unbelievable, it's working out nicely for him. We need to forget this game and move on," Patel added.

What were your favorite moments from Sunday night's IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

