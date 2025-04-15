Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair share a warm hug after heated moment during DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair shared a warm hug, clearing things after having a heated exchange during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday (April 13). Nair collided with Bumrah at the non-striker's end during the second innings of the game while running between the wickets at the end of the sixth over.

The DC batter already scored 18 runs in that over, smashing two sixes and a four. Nair's unexpected collision was not received well by Jasprit Bumrah, which led to a heated exchange between the duo on the field.

However, Bumrah and Nair had a friendly interaction after the match and shared a hug to clear things up. The Delhi franchise recently shared a video on their X handle to give fans a glimpse of the moment.

You can watch the video below:

"If you take Bumrah down, that means you are back"- Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair after his 89-run knock in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Karun Nair's batting performance in his IPL comeback match against MI in one of his YouTube videos. He opined that Nair made a strong statement by smashing one of the world's best bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, after dominating the domestic circuit over the past year.

"Karun Nair is back. If you take Bumrah down, that means you are back. Nothing can be better than that. Mumbai won, but the biggest story is Karun Nair. He had tweeted in 2022 - 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance.' You don't get a second chance just like that. However, cricket said it would test him but eventually give him something. He got dropped by Karnataka and had almost left cricket," Aakash Chopra said (1:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"However, he shifted to Vidarbha. He didn't score runs in the first year, but this year, he scored nine centuries across three formats. He won the Ranji Trophy, won matches for his team, and then returned to the IPL after three years. Firstly, he scored runs on the off side. A player whose timing, technique, and placement are good scores runs on the off side. It means he scored runs with proper cricketing shots."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above about Karun Nair? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

