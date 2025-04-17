Jasprit Bumrah knocks over dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for 37 with a full toss in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah castled Heinrich Klaasen with a searing delivery in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The South African wicket-keeper batter scored 37 runs off 28 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes, at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

Klaasen, much like the rest of his teammates, struggled to get going on a tricky surface to bat on. He was struggling on 16 runs off 21 deliveries, before taking on Deepak Chahar for four successive boundaries in the 18th over to revive proceedings.

The South African was looking for more of the same in the penultimate over against Bumrah, but was dismissed off the first ball itself. The right-arm pacer missed the yorker by a fair distance, while Klaasen had moved to his left to create room.

He tried to hit the ball through the off-side, but missed contact altogether. The ball crashed onto the off-stump, uprooting it in the process to end his knock.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Bumrah conceded only four runs off his final over to end with brilliant figures of 1-21 off his quota. He had played a crucial role in containing SRH's explosive openers in the powerplay as well, apart from his heroics at the back end.

SRH finish on a high despite losing Klaasen with almost two overs to spare

SRH needed Heinrich Klaasen till the end to get to a competitive total. While his dismissal in the 19th over hampered those plans, the Orange Army did get the final flourish they desired.

Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins hit 22 runs off the final over by Hardik Pandya. The boost certainly keeps SRH in the game as they posted 162-5 off their 20 overs.

The Orange Army are on the lookout for their first win at the Wankhede Stadium since the 2022 campaign. They have only won twice at the venue in eight attempts, with the first one coming in the 2018 edition.

