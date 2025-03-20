Jasprit Bumrah returns to NCA to assess his readiness for IPL 2025: Reports

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Mar 20, 2025 18:02 IST
BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 05 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India and Mumbai Indians' ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for another stint to assess his readiness for the upcoming edition of the IPL. According to Cricbuzz, the 31-year-old has gone to the facility to seek clearance regarding his availability for the tournament - whether partial or full.

Ad

Bumrah, who has been out of action since the fifth Border-Gavaskar (BGT) Test between India and Australia in Sydney, felt some pain and discomfort while bowling at the NCA during his first visit. Hence, the NCA recommended him some exercises and advised him to come back again. That said, there is reportedly some optimism around his progress.

With the Ahmedabad-born cricketer set to bowl in his second stint at the NCA, he will get clearance should he experience no pain or discomfort while bowling. Nevertheless, it is likely to take another week before Bumrah can be considered match fit, meaning he will miss Mumbai Indians' first couple of games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner" - Mahela Jayawardene on Jasprit Bumrah

Mahela Jayawardene. (Image Credits: Getty)
Mahela Jayawardene. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (March 19), Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowleged that the Indian star's absence is certainly a massive one although he hopes that Bumrah can join the team soon.

Ad

The ex-Sri Lankan skipper stated:

"He just started that progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner. Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years."

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar are likely to share the new-ball duties for the franchise. Mumbai Indians will play their first game on March 23 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी