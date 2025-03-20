Jasprit Bumrah returns to NCA to assess his readiness for IPL 2025: Reports

Team India and Mumbai Indians' ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for another stint to assess his readiness for the upcoming edition of the IPL. According to Cricbuzz, the 31-year-old has gone to the facility to seek clearance regarding his availability for the tournament - whether partial or full.

Ad

Bumrah, who has been out of action since the fifth Border-Gavaskar (BGT) Test between India and Australia in Sydney, felt some pain and discomfort while bowling at the NCA during his first visit. Hence, the NCA recommended him some exercises and advised him to come back again. That said, there is reportedly some optimism around his progress.

With the Ahmedabad-born cricketer set to bowl in his second stint at the NCA, he will get clearance should he experience no pain or discomfort while bowling. Nevertheless, it is likely to take another week before Bumrah can be considered match fit, meaning he will miss Mumbai Indians' first couple of games.

Ad

Trending

"He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner" - Mahela Jayawardene on Jasprit Bumrah

Mahela Jayawardene. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (March 19), Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowleged that the Indian star's absence is certainly a massive one although he hopes that Bumrah can join the team soon.

Ad

The ex-Sri Lankan skipper stated:

"He just started that progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner. Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years."

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar are likely to share the new-ball duties for the franchise. Mumbai Indians will play their first game on March 23 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback