Jaydev Unadkat resigns with Sussex for final five games of 2024 County Championship

Indian left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has agreed to a deal to return to Sussex for their final five games of the 2024 County Championship.

Unadkat played in three of the side's final four matches last year, picking up an impressive 11 wickets at an average of 24.18, including figures of 6/94 in a win over Leicestershire. His spell helped Sussex win their third game of the season and finish third on the points table in 2023.

Head coach Paul Fabrace was delighted with Jaydev Unadkat's return to the side this year and told reporters:

"We are all delighted that Jaydeviis returning to the 1st Central County Ground for the final five Championship matches of the coming season. Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field, but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve. Jaydev is a lovely guy who did everything he could to help our players and share his fantastic knowledge."

Unadkat was similarly excited to return to Sussex and said:

"It was at Hove last season when we won a last-day thriller against Leicestershire, that gave me a sense of belongingness to county cricket, and to Sussex as my home. When Farby (head coach) offered me a contract this season for the last leg of the championship, I was sure I wanted to come back and win games with the guys. While my first county season was good, I can't wait to be back and push for that promotion this summer which everyone at Hove is rooting for!"

Unadkat boasts a fantastic first-class record with 403 wickets in 114 games at an average of 23.34, including 23 five-wicket hauls. He has also featured in four Tests, eight ODIs, and ten T20Is for Team India.

Jaydev Unadkat will feature for SRH in the upcoming IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

Jaydev Unadkat will be part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) setup after the franchise acquired his services for ₹1.60 crore in the 2024 IPL auction.

The left-arm pacer was with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season but played only three games. He went wicketless in all three outings and was expensive with an economy rate of over 11.

SRH will be Unadkat's eighth franchise in his IPL career and the third in the last three years after one-year runs with the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and 2023.

Jaydev Unadkat has played 94 matches in his 14-year IPL career, picking up 92 wickets, including a 24-wicket season in 2017.

SRH will open their IPL 2024 campaign with an away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.