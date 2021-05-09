'Motivated' Jaydev Unadkat responds to questions on his snub from India squad for tour to England

Jaydev Unadkat is even more 'motivated' to earn a Test call-up after being snubbed from India's squad for their long tour of England.

India's extended 24-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-Test series against England includes six frontline pacers and three standbys - Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The likes of Krishna and Nagwaswalla have received their maiden call-ups as a reward for their performances in the domestic circuit.

However, Jaydev Unadkat, who marshaled Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title with a record-shattering tally of 67 wickets in the 2019-20 season, found himself out of the team once again.

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh criticized the same in a tweet on the day of the squad announcement. Ganesh said it was 'perplexing' to see the left-arm pacer get ignored by the selectors.

"What else does @JUnadkat need to do to get into the Indian test squad. It’s perplexing to see him being ignored again and again despite great performances year after year at the FC level," Ganesh, who played 5 internationals for India, said.

Jaydev Unadkat came up with a confident reply on Sunday, saying:

"Your concern motivates me even more! Bring on the next season.."

Overall, from 89 first-class matches, Jaydev Unadkat has accrued a whopping 327 wickets at an average of 23.21, striking at 47.20.

Jaydev Unadkat's performances in IPL 2021

Jaydev Unadkat celebrating a wicket in IPL 2021

Despite his returns in domestic cricket, Jaydev Unadkat's moderate performances in the IPL have proved to be a major roadblock in his international career. This time, however, the 29-year-old set this record straight as well.

Unadkat picked up four wickets from as many games in IPL 2021, including a match-winning 3/15 against the Delhi Capitals.

He will now most likely feature in the 2021-22 domestic season, which is expected to begin in September, before joining the Rajasthan Royals for the resumption of IPL 2021.

When you are able to harness the anger & pain into motivation, you will be unbeatable! — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) May 2, 2021