Jess Jonassen does the iconic SRK pose with Jemimah Rodrigues while celebrating a wicket during DC vs MI WPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Jess Jonassen celebrated her wicket by doing the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan with Jemimah Rodrigues during the WPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday (February 28). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the encounter.

The interesting moment transpired during the first innings of the contest when MI were batting. Jonassen gave DC a massive breakthroughs in the middle-over phase by dismissing MI's star batters Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur in quick succession to derail their innings.

After the wickets, Jonassen celebrated them in style by doing SRK's pose with her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.

You can watch the SRK pose of Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues in the below post:

MI reach 123/9 in the first innings of WPL 2025 clash vs DC after wonderful spells from Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani

After being asked to bat first, MI openers Hayley Matthews (22) and Yastika Bhatia (11) put on a 35-run partnership in 5.3 overs. Shikha Pandey dismissed Yastika in the sixth over to give the first breakthrough to her side. Hayley also followed her opening partner to the pavilion in the next over against Annabel Sutherland.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (18) and Harmanpreet Kaur (22) tried to stabilize the innings with a 38-run partnership for the third wicket. Jess Jonassen broke the threatening stand and sent both batters to the pavilion to put her side on the top.

Amelia Kerr (17) and Amanjot Kaur (17*) then chipped in with mini-contributions to take MI to a respectable score of 123/9 in 20 overs. Jess Jonassen (3/25) and Minnu Mani (3/17) starred for DC in the bowling department.

During the mid-innings break, Annabel Sutherland reflected on the first innings, saying: (via Cricbuzz):

"We adjusted really well to the conditions, got into our lengths really well and we were able to take wickets all throughout the innings. That's the key here. We could snag a few during the middle and put a hold on their innings which we did really well. She (Jonassen) is such a competitor and a wicket-taker too. So good to have her in our team. We are going to take the game on like we always do."

In reply, DC reached 63/0 at the end of seven overs at the time of writing.

