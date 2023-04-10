“Jhoome Ro Rinkuuuuu, my baby” - Shah Rukh Khan shares special message for Rinku Singh after KKR batter’s heroics against GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday (April 9) hailed Rinku Singh with a special message after the batter’s spectacular batting effort in the IPL 2023 game against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Needing 29 runs to win off the last over, Kolkata registered an unbelievable win, as Rinku hammered five consecutive sixes off Gujarat pacer Yash Dayal. Chasing 205, KKR lost their openers cheaply. However, Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and captain Nitish Rana (45 off 29) added 100 for the third wicket to keep their team in the hunt.

The task seemed an impossible one after Gujarat’s stand-in captain Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick. However, Rinku (48* off 21) played an unbelievable knock to lift Kolkata to a victory for the ages. Following the team’s come-from-behind win, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote:

"JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

While Iyer top-scored for KKR in the chase, Rinku was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his last-over heroics.

“I didn't believe that it could happen” - Venkatesh Iyer on Rinku Singh miracle

After the game, KKR batter Iyer admitted that he didn’t believe the team had any chance of winning after they slipped to 155-7 in their chase of 205 against GT. At a post-match press conference, Iyer hailed Rinku:

"I'll be honest with you, I thought we couldn't win it. Everyone ruled us out. To score 40-odd of three overs with not a lot of batting left. Of course Rinku was there, but I didn't believe that it could happen. When the second six happened, (we thought) we can actually win this game.

"God always gives these moments to people with a golden heart. Rinku is someone that everyone likes, and I am really happy that God has given him this very moment."

The left-hander admitted that KKR are going to cherish the special win for a long time:

"This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show. Obviously everyone ruled us out before the last two overs, but obviously to come back from there and win is something that won't happen everyday. We're going to cherish this game for a very long time."

KKR’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday (April 14).

Poll : 0 votes