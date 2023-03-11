Jhye Richardson ruled out of IPL 2023; doubtful for Ashes

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson will not be featuring for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 season, as he has undergone surgery for his recurring hamstring issues. Richardson has already been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India.

Richardson took to Twitter to post a photo of himself in the hospital. The speedster wrote about how frustrating it is for him to have so many recurring injuries. However, he also acknowledged that surgery and long-term recovery were the best possible solution for his injury woes.

Here's what Jhye Richardson captioned the photo in his tweet:

"Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this."

WA coach Adam Voges on Jhye Richardson's recurring injuries

Jhye Richardson is an integral member of the Western Australia (WA) side across formats in domestic cricket and head coach Adam Voges understands the importance of the speedster getting back to his best.

Voges is hopeful that the surgery will solve the issue of Richardson having recurring injuries. He stated:

"Obviously, it's devastating that he has re-injured that hamstring again and he is going to miss a significant amount of time to get his hamstring right. We all feel for Jhye and we're hopeful that whatever they come with as a solution can fix his hamstring and we get him back out there because it has been a tough 12 months for him."

Richardson has had to miss the majority of the current Australian domestic and international season and will hope that the surgery helps him remain largely injury-free.

