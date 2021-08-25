"Obviously a big fan of The Hundred" - Jimmy Neesham hilariously trolls Ishant Sharma about long first over

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham took to his Twitter account to hilariously troll Ishant Sharma over his long first over. Ishant Sharma was handed the new ball to bowl the very first over for Team India against England in the 3rd Test.

Sharma did not start well as his first two deliveries were no-balls and he also bowled a wide in the over. Jimmy Neesham saw the funny side to this and tweeted about the same.

Neesham wrote that it appeared as though Ishant is a big fan of The Hundred format and is keen to bowl 10 balls an over. For those unaware of The Hundred, it's England's 100 ball league which allows a bowler to bowl five or ten balls in one go. Ishant Sharma had bowled nine balls in the first over at Leeds.

Ishant obviously a big fan of @thehundred , keen to bowl 10 first up #IndvsEng — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 25, 2021

Speaking of the Test match, India had won the toss and elected to bat first. However, some great bowling by the English bowlers meant that the visitors were bowled out for just 78 runs in 40.4 overs. Rohit Sharma finished as the highest run-scorer with 19 runs from 105 deliveries. India will need a great showing with the ball to make a comeback in this game.

Jimmy Neesham will be seen in action during the second phase of IPL 2021

Jimmy Neesham will be representing the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. He got only one game for the side in the first half of the 2021 season and was dismissed for a golden duck. Neesham was heavily criticised for his performance and will hope to make a strong comeback in the remainder of the season.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia are all out for 78 in the first innings of the 3rd Test.



Scorecard - https://t.co/FChN8SV3VR #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HR8lhyCyyI — BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2021

Neesham is a great all-rounder and can contribute in all three formats of the game. He has been picked in New Zealand's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup and will be looking to make the most of the IPL ahead of the mega tournament. The UAE pitches are expected to be on the slower side and Neesham's medium-paced bowling will come in handy.

However, Neesham's main role will be with the bat and the Mumbai Indians will hope that he can come good if required. Mumbai are currently fourth in the points table with four wins from seven games. They play their first game against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

