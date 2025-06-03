Jitesh Sharma produces a stunning scoop off Kyle Jamieson in eventful 23-run over in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma played a brilliant scoop shot for a maximum in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The wicketkeeper-batter made the most of the short delivery as he scooped it for a maximum behind the wicketkeeper.

Jitesh and his batting partner, Liam Livingstone, combined to maximize the 17th over of RCB’s innings as Kyle Jamieson leaked 23 runs in his last over. Jitesh struck his unorthodox scoop shot for a six off the first delivery of the over. He then deposited the second ball for a maximum over long-off. Liam Livingstone also blasted a six off Jamieson to help RCB make the most of the death overs. The English all-rounder, however, was trapped lbw off the fifth delivery as he missed a full toss.

Jitesh looked brilliant with the bat as he played an important cameo, scoring a quick-fire 24 off 10 balls with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries. Liam Livingstone also chipped in with a valuable 25 off 15.

RCB set a 191-run target for PBKS in IPL 2025

A clinical batting display helped RCB post 190/9 against PBKS in the IPL 2025 final.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 runs off 35 balls with the help of three boundaries. Skipper Rajat Patidar, Romario Shepherd, and Phil Salt also chipped in with 26 (16), 17 (9), and 16 (9), respectively. Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with figures of 3/48 and 3/40, respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB and PBKS are both in search of their first-ever IPL trophy. The Bengaluru-based franchise have reached the finals thrice – 2009, 2011, and 2016 - but lost to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively. Meanwhile, Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their only final in 2014.

