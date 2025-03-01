"Jodi no.1"- Top funny memes after DC's comprehensive 9-wicket win vs MI in WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) comprehensively by nine wickets in the 13th match of WPL 2025 on Friday (February 28) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, DC rose to the top spot in the points table, while MI moved south to second position.

After being asked to bat first, MI could only score 123/9 in 20 overs on a two-paced track, where DC spinners proved hard to handle. Mumbai's star batters Hayley Matthews (22), Harmanpreet Kaur (22), Nat Sciver-Brunt (18) and Amelia Kerr (17) got starts, but none of them converted them into substantial knocks. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani picked up three wickets apiece for the Capitals in the bowling department.

It was one-way traffic in the chase as Meg Lanning (60*) and Shafali Verma (43) put on an 85-run opening partnership to set a great platform for DC in a paltry chase of 124. After Shafali's departure in the 10th over, Lanning finished the formalities by the 15th over with Jemimah Rodrigues (15*) at the other end.

The WPL 2025 match between MI and DC kept the fans engaged. Here are some of the memes that emerged on social media platforms related to the encounter.

"Our bowlers set it up nicely" - DC captain Meg Lanning after win vs MI in WPL 2025

DC skipper Meg Lanning reflected on the victory at the post-match presentation, saying: (via Cricbuzz)

"We wanted to come in and put all three facets together. We've had patches where we've played well. We wanted to keep improving throughout the tournament, we certainly feel like we are doing that with that performance tonight. Our bowlers set it up nicely, Shikha did extremely well in the powerplay. Maybe we were a touch short in the first over."

She continued:

"We had to adjust our lengths and I thought Kappy and Shikha did that extremely well to be able to put them under the pump. And then Annabel Sutherland coming through the middle. And Minnu Mani, she's been bowling extremely well throughout the tournament, picked up a couple of crucial wickets as well. We get the win tonight, very happy with that, but come back tomorrow for WPL and hope to do the same."

DC will be in action tomorrow as well when they face RCB in the 14th match of WPL 2025 at the same venue.

