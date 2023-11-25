Joe Root opts out of IPL 2024 following discussion with RR management 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Joe Root will not partake in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the retention deadline on Sunday, November 26. Franchise director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, confirmed that the Englishman informed of his unavailability for the upcoming season.

Joe Root, who had missed out on IPL action for a prolonged period, was a last-minute purchase in the accelerated round of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He entered the 2023 season after playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Dubai Capitals and was part of the RR playing XI in three matches, where he scored 10 runs in one innings while bowling a couple of overs as well.

"During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024. Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does,” Kumar Sangakkara, Royals’ Director of Cricket, said. (Via DNA India)

Root was recently seen playing for England in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He began his campaign with a promising set of fifties against New Zealand and Bangladesh but was not among the runs since. He wrapped up his stint with a fifty against Pakistan as well, with England finishing seventh in the points table.

RR have already parted ways with Devdutt Padikkal ahead of retention deadline

Apart from Root, RR will also be without another batter in the 2024 edition after trading Devdutt Padikkal to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the acquisition of Avesh Khan.

The franchise failed to make it to the playoffs in the 2023 edition despite the strong start to the season. They struggled in the bowling department, particularly with Prasidh Krishna being ruled out due to injury.

RR will look to spruce up their squad at the IPL 2024 mini-auction, which is scheduled to be held overseas for the very first time. The event will be hosted by Dubai on December 19.

Which batters will the franchise target in the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.