Jofra Archer briefly left IPL 2023 to have minor surgery on elbow in Belgium: Reports

England and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jofra Archer is said to have traveled to Belgium earlier this month to visit his specialist and underwent minor surgery on his troublesome right elbow.

The fast bowler turned out for Mumbai Indians in the franchise’s opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on April 2. He, however, missed the next four games and returned to the playing XI only when MI took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Archer flew to Belgium to visit his specialist during his absence from the team. He had minor surgery before returning to India. It is being said that the 28-year-old experienced discomfort in a joint that required a couple of operations and kept him out of international cricket for nearly two overs.

The England pacer was expensive on his comeback for Mumbai Indians, conceding 42 runs in his four overs while claiming only one wicket. However, franchise head coach Mark Boucher asserted after the game that he was reasonably happy with Archer’s effort. Boucher commented:

"I thought Jof [Archer] bowled at some good pace. He landed a couple of yorkers. The wicket was good to bat on and thus, we knew it was going to be a tough night for our bowlers. For that, I think for his first outing, we'll take it… It's always good to see Jof running in at full pace so we're grateful for that."

Incidentally, Archer was also rested for Mumbai’s match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, April 25. Rohit Sharma said after MI won the toss in the game that the bowler was “not well”.

Archer is likely to be in the reckoning when Mumbai take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Archer returned to international cricket in January 2023

After an absence of nearly two years, Archer made a comeback to international cricket in January 2023 during the tour of South Africa. He registered figures of 1/81 in his comeback match, an ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

In the third match of the same series in Kimberley, the right-arm pacer blew away the Proteas with figures of 6/40 in 9.1 overs.

While there have been some positive signs since Archer’s return to the game, the latest fitness scare will concern England ahead of their Ashes campaign.

