Jofra Archer copies Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling action during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 training [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer was recently seen mimicking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action. The right-arm fast bowler bowled a few balls of left-arm spin during a training session during the ongoing IPL 2025.

Ad

Archer emulated Jadeja's bowling style and even followed it up by celebrating like the Team India veteran. Sharing the video of the pacer imitating the ace spinner's action, RR wrote on Instagram:

"Jofra Archer. R̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ a̶r̶m̶ f̶a̶s̶t̶. Left-arm orthodox. 😂🔥."

Ad

Trending

Archer's second stint with the Rajasthan-based side kicked off after he was roped in for ₹12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 30-year-old has picked up 11 wickets across 12 matches at an economy rate of 9.47 this season.

Rajasthan have endured an underwhelming campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs. With three wins and 10 defeats in 13 games, RR are languishing in the ninth spot in the points table.

The Sanju Samson-led side will look to end the edition with a consolation win in their final league match. They face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Tuesday, May 20.

Ad

"Why do we forget about Ravindra Jadeja" - R Ashwin backs senior all-rounder to be India's next Test captain

With Rohit Sharma drawing curtains on his red-ball career, Team India are in search of a new Test skipper. While Shubman Gill appears to be the frontrunner for the leadership role at this stage, Ravichandran Ashwin believes Ravindra Jadeja should also be in consideration.

Ad

Ashwin emphasized Gill should be appointed as the vice-captain, with a senior player like Jadeja or Jasprit Bumrah at the helm. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India spinner said on his YouTube channel (via ESPNcricinfo):

"First of all, everyone is saying that Gill is the captain. Everyone is going in that direction. But there is a loud option in Jasprit Bumrah, and why do we forget about Ravindra Jadeja. If you are willing to go for a new person as captain, I would say why not make him [Gill] an understudy of an experienced guy for two years before handing him the job on a full-time basis."

India's World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) campaign will kick off with a five-match away Test series in England, beginning June 20. The visitors will tour without the senior batters Virat Kohli and Sharma, who have announced their Test retirements ahead of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More