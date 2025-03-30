Jofra Archer dismisses Rachin Ravindra with a searing delivery in the first over after a string of dot balls in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer won the battle against the in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Rachin Ravindra in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati hosted the clash on Sunday, March 30. The left-handed batter struggled against Archer's searing deliveries with the new ball, before nicking one to the wicket-keeper and registering a four-ball duck.

Chasing 183 to avoid a second successive defeat, CSK were in need of a strong start. The five-time champions have been devoid of a stable opening partnership in the early stages of the season, and the trend continued. Archer, who endured a tough start to the campaign, was in full flow with the new ball, hitting 140 kmph with ease.

The Englishman got the ball to move away from the left-handed batter, who failed to put bat on ball, being beaten by the pace on every occasion. Cranking the pace up to 145 kmph, Ravindra attempted a poke, only to catch a faint edge which was pouched by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marks Rachin Ravindra's second duck in the IPL. He was dismissed off the first ball by Mohsin Khan in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2024 IPL.

Jofra Archer concedes only one run in his first two overs in the powerplay against CSK in IPL 2025

The speedster wrapped up his first over with a set of dot balls to bowl the first maiden over of IPL 2025. He only conceded one run off his next over, troubling Tripathi with his pace and bounce as RR continued to pile the pressure on CSK's run chase attempt.

As of writing, CSK are perilously placed at 16-1 after four overs, with Archer set to bowl his third over on the trot. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are struggling to break the shackles in a bid to attain some momentum.

