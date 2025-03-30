  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Jofra Archer dismisses Rachin Ravindra with a searing delivery in the first over after a string of dot balls in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Jofra Archer dismisses Rachin Ravindra with a searing delivery in the first over after a string of dot balls in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Mar 30, 2025 22:16 IST
Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Jofra Archer was at his best with the new ball for RR against CSK in IPL 2025 (Image Credit: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer won the battle against the in-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Rachin Ravindra in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati hosted the clash on Sunday, March 30. The left-handed batter struggled against Archer's searing deliveries with the new ball, before nicking one to the wicket-keeper and registering a four-ball duck.

Ad

Chasing 183 to avoid a second successive defeat, CSK were in need of a strong start. The five-time champions have been devoid of a stable opening partnership in the early stages of the season, and the trend continued. Archer, who endured a tough start to the campaign, was in full flow with the new ball, hitting 140 kmph with ease.

The Englishman got the ball to move away from the left-handed batter, who failed to put bat on ball, being beaten by the pace on every occasion. Cranking the pace up to 145 kmph, Ravindra attempted a poke, only to catch a faint edge which was pouched by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

This marks Rachin Ravindra's second duck in the IPL. He was dismissed off the first ball by Mohsin Khan in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2024 IPL.

Jofra Archer concedes only one run in his first two overs in the powerplay against CSK in IPL 2025

The speedster wrapped up his first over with a set of dot balls to bowl the first maiden over of IPL 2025. He only conceded one run off his next over, troubling Tripathi with his pace and bounce as RR continued to pile the pressure on CSK's run chase attempt.

As of writing, CSK are perilously placed at 16-1 after four overs, with Archer set to bowl his third over on the trot. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are struggling to break the shackles in a bid to attain some momentum.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी