Joint most successful IPL franchise acquires a London-based team in The Hundred

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), owners of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, has completed the acquisition of London-based The Hundred team, Oval Invincibles. Both the men's and women's teams were involved in this sale, with the owners acquiring a 49 percent stake.

With the expansion of T20 leagues around the world, many IPL franchises have sought to acquire teams and expand their presence in leagues to build a vast scouting network and bring in new talent. The Mumbai Indians are one such team that has done this recently, with the five-time IPL champions acquiring teams in the USA (MI New York), South Africa (MI Cape Town), and the UAE (MI Emirates).

In a release published today, February 10, the Mumbai Indians announced their acquisition of the Surrey-based club in The Hundred, Oval Invincibles. Their men's team are currently the defending champions, winning twice in 2023 and 2024, while their women's team won the championships in 2021 and 2022. Surrey will be retaining the majority of the stake while RIL will be paying for the remaining 49 percent.

Oli Slipper, chair of Surrey CCC said:

"We said at the outset that we wanted the best partner to ensure that Surrey continue to lead the way in English cricket and in Mumbai Indians that is what we have got. They share our passion for cricket, they own the biggest and most successful team in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians, and we believe this partnership will bring continued success to both Surrey CCC and our Hundred team."

"Beyond cricket, the huge success of RIL’s global business will help Surrey to thrive off the field too. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash and his team as our new partners," he added.

Mumbai Indians' sister team MI Cape Town won the SA20 2025

Mumbai Indians' South African counterpart, the MI Cape Town, won the most recent edition of the SA20. They finished at the top of the table, with the side winning the Qualifier 1 against the Paarl Royals and advancing directly into the final. There, they met the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, whom they beat by 76 runs to win their maiden championship.

This marks the 11th title won by the MI franchise so far. They have won the IPL five times, and the Champions League T20 twice, while winning championships in the USA, UAE, and the WPL to go along with this title.

