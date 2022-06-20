"Jos Buttler is a legend" - Yashasvi Jaiswal heaps praise on RR teammate following IPL 2022 heroics

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal recently heaped praise on his fellow opening partner Jos Buttler following a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The Englishman registered 847 runs in the campaign which included four centuries for the franchise.

Jaiswal forged a solid partnership at the top with Buttler in his second run in the playing XI. The young left-handed batter was dropped midway through the tournament but made his way back during the franchise's race to the playoffs.

Naming Buttler as RR's star batter, Jaiswal said in an interview with the Times Of India:

"Jos Buttler is a legend. He is an amazing person. He is a very good human being. I have played a number of games of chess against him and won on all occasions. He is our star batsman. It is fun to bat with him, share the dressing room with him and talk to him. He knows how to handle pressure. He makes batting look so easy."

Buttler has carried his imperious form from the recently concluded tournament to his stint with the national team. The wicket-keeper batter scored an unbeaten 162 off 70 deliveries against the Netherlands as England recorded the highest ever total in ODI cricket on June 17.

"I want to see RR win the title next season" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

After a major revamp during the mega-auction, Rajasthan Royals made it to the finals of the competition after 15 years. However, the inaugural winners fell short against the Gujarat Titans (GT) to end the tournament as the runners-up.

Expressing his desire to win the title with the franchise, Jaiswal said:

"There is something we say at RR that we have to improve and learn everyday. And we will focus on the process, we will work hard and we will take brave decisions and the result will come automatically. And I want to see RR win the title next season. We played amazing cricket this season."

The youngster added:

"We fell short of winning the title but I believe this team will come back stronger next season. This team is very strong. All I want to do personally is to win matches for my team."

The emerging batter was retained by the Sanju Samson-led side for the 2022 edition after a promising campaign in 2021. With 258 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2022, the 20-year-old marked his most successful campaign in the competition since making his debut in 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far