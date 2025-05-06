Jos Buttler pulls off a MS Dhoni-like flick to run out Corbin Bosch in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicket-keeper Jos Buttler executed a sharp direct-hit to catch Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Corbin Bosch short of the crease in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The South African international played a decent hand to chip in with 27 runs off 22 balls before his dismissal in the final over of the innings.

Bosch kickstated the final over by smashing consecutive sixes off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. He was hit on the helmet next delivery by a searing bouncer, bringing in the medical staff for a concussion test.

After being cleared by the physios, Bosch tried a huge heave, but could not find the perfect connection. He was desperate to reclaim the strike, and showed the intent for a second run. The throw from Rashid Khan was far from ideal, forcing Jos Buttler to move ahead from his post by the stumps to collect it.

The wicket-keeper had his back to the stumps when Bosch was making his way back to the crease. The all-rounder put in a desperate full-length dive, while Buttler, knowing that he cannot reach the stumps in time, chose to deflect the ball to dislodge the bails with a deft touch of the gloves.

Buttler's unorthodox approach worked as he was able to catch Bosch just short of the crease, reducing MI to 150-8 with a couple of deliveries to spare. Have a look at the brilliant run out right here:

MS Dhoni was known for executing such smart run outs, with Buttler's rendition being close to the veteran's effort to dismiss Ross Taylor in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Ranchi back in 2017.

Jos Buttler has to play a role with the bat as GT handed a 156-run target

GT bowlers put in a brilliant shift to keep the in-form MI batting unit in check after winning the toss. Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan made the early breakthroughs, before the spinners came into play. Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore ended with combined figures of 1-55 off their eight overs.

Jos Buttler has stepped out to bat at No.3 as Trent Boult dismissed Sai Sudharsan in the second over of the innings. GT still need 150 runs off 112 deliveries to end MI's six-game winning run.

