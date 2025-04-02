Jos Buttler's reverse ramp six off Josh Hazlewood leaves Shubman Gill in awe during RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler left skipper Shubman Gill in awe as he nailed a reverse scoop for a six off Josh Hazlewood in an IPL 2025 clash. It happened against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 73 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 187.18, including six maximums and five boundaries.

The reverse ramp shot came in the 18th over of GT’s run chase. Hazlewood bowled a back-of-a-length ball. Buttler got on top of the ball to hit it towards the behind sightscreen for a maximum to leave the crowd in silence. Gill was amazed by Buttler’s brilliance, and his England teammate Liam Livingstone, who plays for RCB, reacted similarly.

Watch the video below:

Jos Buttler smashed another six off Josh Hazlewood off the next delivery to continue his explosive knock as the Titans won the game with 13 balls to spare. The wicketkeeper-batter has 585 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 158.10, including two tons and three half-centuries against RCB.

“Enjoyed batting” – Jos Buttler expresses gratitude after top knock against RCB in IPL 2025 clash

GT wicketkeeper Jos Buttler expressed his delight after his match-winning knock against RCB. He, however, expressed his disappointment with his drop catch of Phil Salt. He said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“Enjoyed batting, the bowlers were fantastic, the fielding could have been better, myself better, we might have been chasing 30 runs less. I was embarrassed (on his dropped catch), Salty is a dangerous batter, I tried to celebrate in a Herschelle Gibbs style, tried to celebrate way too early. There was a bit of movement early on with the new ball, so credit to our openers for having played out the initial period.”

“The fielding could have been better, but we have our bases covered, some fine bowlers, quality batters, and some dangerous hitters in our squad,” he added.

Buttler is currently amongst the top three run-getters in IPL 2025 with 166 runs in three innings, comprising two half-centuries. The 34-year-old will be in action as GT will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next away game on Sunday, April 6.

Click here to check out the full RCB vs GT IPL 2025 scorecard.

