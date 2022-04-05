IPL 2022: Josh Hazlewood likely to be available for RCB from 12th April's game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are unlikely to have the services of seamer Josh Hazlewood before the 12th of April game.

A trusted source commented that, unlike other Australia-bound IPL players, the 31-year old didn't link up with the franchise directly after the Test series in Pakistan.

The right-arm seamer, part of Australia's squad that won the Test series in Pakistan, will be joining the RCB in the next couple of days. The New South Wales cricketer will have to undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine period before being available for selection.

An IPL source told PTI regarding the Australian new-ball bowler:

"Hazlewood would be joining the team in the next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn't directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons."

The Australian players were set to be available for the cash-rich league after April 6th. Had the 31-year old finished with his quarantine now, he could have played the 9th April's fixture against the Mumbai Indians. Following the latest developments, the Australian will be available to face the Chennai Super Kings.

Josh Hazlewood played an integral role in Chennai Super Kings' title win in IPL 2021

ESPNcricinfo



Chennai Super Kings made good on their promise to erase last season's aberration, as one comeback story trumped another in the IPL 2021 final

Meanwhile, the New South Wales seamer was sensational in the second half of IPL 2021, helping CSK claim their fourth crown. He picked up 11 wickets in nine matches at 26.33. He ended up with figures of 4-0-29-2 as the yellow army beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.

The right-arm seamer is likely to replace David Willey in the RCB's line-up.

As far as RCB's performances in the ongoing season go, they lost their opening game to the Punjab Kings. However, the three-time finalists bounced back by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders. Du Plessis & co. would be keen to continue the momentum and capture their maiden title.

