"June 2 - the power hitters' retirement day" - Fans react to Glenn Maxwell and Heinrich Klaasen's shocking announcements amid IPL 2025

International cricket had a massive jolt when Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and South African wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen announced retirements from different formats on Monday, June 2. The former announced his retirement from ODIs effective immediately but will continue to play for Australia in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Klaasen followed Maxwell and announced his retirement from international cricket a few hours later. The South African finishes his seven-year international career with 3,245 runs in 122 games, including four centuries and 16 half-centuries.

It means his last game for South Africa came in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal loss against New Zealand.

As for Maxwell, he finishes his illustrious 13-year ODI career with 3,990 runs in 149 games, including the famous 201* against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup in India. The veteran all-rounder also picked up 77 wickets in his 50-over career for Australia.

Fans on X were stunned by the twin retirements of Klaasen and Maxwell and reacted as follows:

"June 2 - the power hitters' retirement day. Maxwell, Klaasen, why?," a fan said.

Fans continued reacting to the twin retirements of the two modern power-hitters, with one saying:

"Thank you, Glenn Maxwell and Heinrich Klaasen. It was always a treat to watch you both play."

"First maxwell and now Klaasen , 2025 is a year of retirements," tweeted a fan.

"Maxwell still made sense but Klaasen has definitely called time a bit too early, that too in international cricket overall. Some bumper franchise contracts in the mix most probably. That's where cricket is headed," a fan said.

"Felt like I was letting the team down a little bit" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell revealed that the feeling of letting the team down forced him to retire from ODIs. The 36-year-old has been woefully out of form in the 50-over format since his brilliant 2023 World Cup campaign, where he helped Australia win a sixth title.

Maxwell had averaged under 12 with the bat in his 11 ODIs since the start of 2024.

Reflecting on his decision to step away from ODIs, he said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with [Australia chair of selectors] George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward."

Maxwell added:

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role."

Maxwell is a two-time ODI World Cup winner, having played a massive role in Australia's title runs in 2015 and 2023.

