“Just change dressing rooms!” - Former cricketer’s stunning suggestion to RCB after loss vs DC in IPL 2025

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull had a unique suggestion for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side after they coughed up another home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10. Despite the massive support from the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB lost their second consecutive match at home this season.

It resulted in RCB holding the dubious record for most losses at a venue (Chinnaswamy Stadium) in IPL history with 45. Rajat Patidar's unit has been impressive away from home, winning all three road games in IPL 2025.

Talking about RCB's home woes to start the season, Doull said on Cricbuzz (Via Hindustan Times):

"I think they should take all the signage down from the dressing room, and move it in the other one. Just change dressing rooms! Go away from the home dressing room, jump into the opposition one, when the opposition turns up, they're like, ‘hang on a minute, it’s the other one!"

He added:

"Little things. It might just be a change of scenery. It sounds so silly but if anyone can do it, it's one of these franchises. Just pull off the signage down and try."

Despite the back-to-back home losses, RCB still sit pretty at the fourth spot on the points table with three wins in five outings.

"Will obviously have a chat with the curator" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB's home struggles

RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik blamed the pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season for the side's poor home results. Despite boasting arguably the best fan support, RCB have historically struggled for consistency at home.

Reflecting on their latest home loss after the DC clash, Karthik said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I think the way T20 cricket is, the more runs are there, the better it is for the broadcaster, the better it is for the fans. They all like to see boundaries. In the first two games, we have asked for good pitches. But it's turned out in this way where it's been challenging to bat on, for sure. We will obviously have a chat with the curator. We trust him to do his job, and we will try and do the best of what we can."

RCB have struggled with the bat in both their home games thus far this season, with scores of 169 and 163 batting first.

Their next home outing will be against the Punjab Kings on April 18, following an away game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 13.

