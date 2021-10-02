"Just a dream" - Kevin Pietersen reveals favorite memory from IPL playing days

Kevin Pietersen was one of the first English stars to embrace the Indian Premier League (IPL) at a time when the country looked down upon the marquee T20 tournament.

Pietersen spent two years with Royal Challengers Bangalore, two years with Delhi Capitals -- who were then known as the Delhi Daredevils -- and a year with Rising Pune Supergiants.

The maverick batsman held a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, and when asked about his "best ever memory" from his time playing in the IPL, Pietersen recalled the century he scored for Delhi against the now defunct Deccan Chargers in 2012.

"The 100 I scored at The Kotla for DC! The noise in the stadium! Batting with Viru! Just a dream!" Pietersen tweeted.

Kevin Pietersen's stunning knock that helped Delhi Daredvils beat Deccan Chargers

Chasing 158, Pietersen was in to bat early with his team at 2/1 in the very first over.

Pietersen then took charge, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 64 deliveries in a knock studded with nine sixes and six boundaries, as he took the Deccan Chargers bowlers to the cleaners.

Watch his sensational knock here:

Pietersen's blitz helped Delhi Daredevils to a five-wicket win at the Feroze Shah Kotla, which has now been renamed the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Pietersen played 36 matches in his IPL career, scoring 1001 runs at an average of 37.07 and a strike-rate of 134.72. He scored four half-centuries but his 103* remained his only century in the tournament.

Pietersen now works as a commentator for the IPL. He also responded to some questions about the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

Asked about his thoughts on England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan's current form, he tweeted:

"It happens. No sports person is a robot that continually performs. People need to cut athletes some slack!"

Also Read

Of the uncapped Indian players that have impressed him the most this season, Pietersen named KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far