"Just got to know before the match" - Arshdeep Singh on his maiden national team call-up

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was rewarded for his splendid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign with his first-ever call-up to the national team. The youngster has been exceptional for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), especially in the death overs.

The 2014 IPL finalists retained Arshdeep Singh after consistent performances since his debut. With 10 wickets in the campaign at an economy of 7.70, the youngster forged an excellent pair alongside Kagiso Rabada.

Expressing his delight at having earned a call-up to the Indian T20I team for the series against South Africa, Arshdeep Singh told Harpreet Brar in a post-match interaction:

"Really happy to be selected by the Indian team. Just got to know before the match, it was a very exciting feeling. Did not feel it that much because of the match, but it will slowly hit me by morning. Everyone wishes to represent their country. I feel lucky and grateful and hope to do well jn the future as well."

Apart from the 23-year-old, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Umran Malik was also handed his maiden call-up to the Indian side. The young pair completed a bowling attack also comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

The Men In Blue will host the Proteas for a set of five T20Is following the culmination of the IPL. The BCCI have chosen to rest several senior players for the assignment that begins on June 9.

"Credit behind the yorkers goes to PBKS management" - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh topped the bowling charts with respect to yorkers in the league stage of IPL 2022. He was seven ahead of second-placed Jasprit Bumrah with 41 toe-crushers over the course of the tournament. Batters have found it hard to score off Singh in the death overs, which is reflected in his miserly economy.

Crediting the PBKS management for roping in hard-hitters, he said:

"Credit behind the yorkers goes to PBKS management. They bought in such batters that the only way to survive in the nets against them is by bowling yorkers. So, my yorkers improved that way."

The youngster's campaign ended with PBKS' win over SRH in the final league match of the tournament. The franchise finished sixth for the fourth year in succession as their wait for playoff action continues.

