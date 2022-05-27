"Just one of those innings that will last a very long time" - Faf du Plessis on Rajat Patidar's heroics in IPL 2022 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis praised the efforts of Rajat Patidar in the Eliminator contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 28-year-old became the first player to score a hundred in the Eliminator and helped RCB eke out a 14-run victory at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Following Du Plessis' golden duck, Patidar assumed responsibility for the innings. Despite Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell's quick departures, the right-handed batter stood tall and eventually ended up unbeaten with 112 off 54 deliveries.

Terming Patidar's innings as a remarkable one, Du Plessis said on RCB Match Day:

"I think Rajat's innings was a remarkable one. Just one of those innings that will last a very long time. We were all just in awe watching him doing his thing. Obviously, a little bit of luck but that's how it works. He was crucial for us to get that 200 on the board."

The memorable hundred paved RCB's way to the finals following successive defeats at this stage of the tournament since 2020. Patidar has made the No.3 spot his own after coming into the tournament as an injury replacement for Luvith Sisodia.

Du Plessis will lead RCB in a crucial tie against RR

The three-time finalists' new era began under the leadership of Du Plessis following the mega auction. A strong start to the campaign was derailed by a three-match losing streak in the middle. RCB were dependent on the result between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) for their top-four spot owing to poor net run rate.

Finishing fourth in the table eventually, RCB put up a spirited performance in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2, where they will face the Rajasthan Royals. This marks the closest RCB have come to the finals of the competition since their runners-up finish in 2016.

The Faf-led side will face RR in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 in May 27 (Friday). The contest will mark the first one to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final.

