"Just wanna see a really aggressive start to the season" - SRH skipper Pat Cummins underlines his goal ahead of IPL 2024

Newly appointed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has underlined his goal ahead of a new Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Cummins was signed by the SunRisers for a whopping ₹20.50 crore at the auction last year. He was then appointed as captain, replacing South Africa's Aiden Markram, in a bid to improve the team's performance.

Soon after joining the SRH camp, Pat Cummins has set his goals for the new season. In a video shared by the franchise, the Aussie skipper said:

"So, a bit of planning to go and then just wanna get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I think just wanna see a really aggressive, start to the season."

Cummins also sounded optimistic about his team's chances this season, saying that they have a good mix of experienced and young cricketers.

"I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi," he said. "Obviously Aiden Markram captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent. I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek, Umran Malik, these kind of guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited, so I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead."

Hyderabad FC finished at the bottom of the points table last year in the 10-team competition. They won just four out of 14 games, finishing with eight points.

"I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well" - Pat Cummins on his plans this season

The SRH skipper further said he is looking forward to working closely with players he doesn't know well in the team.

"I mean, the plans are you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well. Get to know them. Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then, you know, work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player," he added.

SunRisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.