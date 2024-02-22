"Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi Christopher Nolan hai"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI releases IPL 2024 schedule 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the first 15 days on Thursday, February 22. The IPL governing body has decided to announce the rest of the schedule of the tournament after the Lok Sabha election dates come in.

The 17th edition of the lucrative cricket league will commence on March 22 with a high-octane clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

After the BCCI released the IPL 2023 schedule on Thursday, fans received the news enthusiastically. They soon took to social media platforms to express their anticipation for the league, which is set to commence in the latter half of March. They conveyed their reactions by sharing intriguing memes.

IPL 2024 Schedule for initial 15 days

March 22, 8:00 pm IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

March 23, 3:30 pm IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

March 23, 7:30 pm IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

March 25, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

March 26, 7:30 pm IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai.

March 27, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur.

March 29, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

March 30, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

March 31, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai.

April 2, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

April 3, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

April 5, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur.

April 7, 3:30 pm IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai.

April 7, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.

What are the matches and the rivalries you are eagerly looking forward to this season? Sound off in the comments section below.

