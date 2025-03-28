“Kabhi senior ko mana nahin karna chahiye” - Mohammed Siraj simply takes Tilak Varma’s bat ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj engaged in a fun banter with Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma about a bat ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the two teams. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter on Saturday, March 29. Both teams have been training intensely in the nets over the past few days at the venue to prepare for the game.

MI posted a video on their official Instagram handle on Friday morning to give a glimpse of a fun exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma during a training session in Ahmedabad. In the clip, while holding Tilak's bat, Siraj says he likes it and would take it. Varma argues that Siraj has been playing international cricket and IPL since he got into the sport, pointing out the GT pacer's seniority. Mohammed Siraj then got back at him, saying:

“Kabhi senior ko mana nahin karna chahiye” (One should never say no to a senior).

You can watch the banter between the duo in the video below:

Tilak and Siraj are from Hyderabad and represent their city in domestic cricket tournaments.

"All the leaders will rally behind Mumbai and Hardik"- Irfan Pathan on MI ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently opined that Hardik Pandya would not be under much pressure while captaining MI this season after facing fan backlash last year. He felt that Pandya went into the IPL high on confidence after his vital contributions to India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy victories. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Pathan said:

"There is not that much pressure on the captain because it is his second season for Mumbai. The kind of confidence that Hardik Pandya has shown in the past year, won the T20 World Cup and then performed well in the ICC Champions Trophy, he will bring that confidence here. All the leaders will rally behind Mumbai and Hardik, and that is going to be a big aspect."

He continued:

"Mumbai Indians have a solid setup. They are slow starters. They do not win many matches in the beginning, but then Mumbai's local train picks up a lot of speed. So, if they perform well in the beginning, it will be very tough to stop them from qualifying."

Do you agree with Irfan Pathan's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

