Kagiso Rabada leaves PBKS camp at IPL 2024 due to health issues, CSA confirms his availability for T20 World Cup

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowler Kagiso Rabada has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 camp and returned to South Africa owing to a lower limb soft tissue infection. PBKS are yet to play two more games in the league stage, one each against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Cricket South Africa (CSA) broke out the news on their X handle and stated that the 28-year-old consulted a specialist doctor after returning home, and is also being monitored by the national side’s medical team.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 just a few days away, CSA affirmed that the pacer’s preparations for the pivotal tournament won’t be affected.

“Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team. His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA are not expected to be affected,” CSA said in their statement on X.

South Africa will commence their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sri Lanka on Monday, June 3, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Punjab Kings first team to be eliminated from IPL 2024

Kagiso Rabada’s IPL team, Punjab Kings, were the first to be knocked out of the race for the playoffs. They currently hold the wooden spoon in the points table and have just eight points from 12 matches.

Notably, PBKS have lost eight matches and won four and are scheduled to play two more games before putting curtains on their campaign.

Rabada will finish the season with 11 wickets to his name from as many matches. Though he couldn’t compete with other bowlers in the race for the Purple Cap, he played a key role in the team leading their pace attack and picking wickets at crucial junctures.

The South African players and members of the team management will hope for the speedster to recover quickly and so he can get back in action at the upcoming World Cup.