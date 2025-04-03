Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada returns home from IPL 2025 due to personal reasons

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has returned home to attend to a personal matter, the Gujarat Titans (GT) shared in a statement on Thursday, April 3. He last played a part in their 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home on March 29.

Rabada was absent in GT's eight-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home on Wednesday, and this gave rise to a lot of speculation. The 29-year-old picked up a wicket apiece in their first two matches, and was seen as a big threat, especially with the new ball.

“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” said a statement by the Gujarat Titans.

Kagiso Rabada is among the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment and is renowned for his strapping pace and ability to get the ball to move from the back of a length.

He has picked up 278 wickets in the 222 T20 matches he has played so far - in the IPL, he boasts of 119 wickets in 82 matches.

Gujarat Titans next play Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home

After having started the tournament on a disappointing note - an 11-run loss to the Punjab Kings - GT have done well to resurrect themselves. With two wins in as many matches since then, they currently stand fourth in the standings.

With PBKS having dethroned pretenders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this season of the IPL seems to be filled with wonders for the neutral spectator.

GT will next travel to Hyderabad to take on the SunRisers, the runners-up of IPL 2024. Their hosts are currently slated to take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders away from home on Thursday, April 3.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans boast a well-balanced outfit this season and seem to have covered all their bases. It would be a travesty if they do not end up taking a shot at the IPL title this campaign after having done so in 2022 and come so close in 2023.

