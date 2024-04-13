"Kaha gir rha hai bhai" - Rishabh Pant roasts himself for his unorthodox shot in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant scored 41 runs off 24 balls during the team's IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.

Pant entertained the viewers by playing some breathtaking shots during his entertaining knock. The southpaw hit two sixes and four boundaries, finishing with a strike rate of 170.83.

On the final ball of the 12th over, Pant played an unconventional shot off Marus Stoinis' bowling, which raced away to the fence for a four. He shuffled across and disputed the length ball over the short fine leg with a ramp shot. The keeper-batter lost his balance while playing the stroke and fell to the ground.

Following the game, Pant shared a picture of the shot on his Instagram story and hilariously roasted himself. He wrote:

"Kaha gir rha hai bhai shot marte hue konse angle banane ki kosis kr rha."

Rishabh Pant's Instagram story.

Delhi chased down the 168-run target in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand. While Rishabh Pant contributed 41 runs, debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 55 runs in 35 balls. DC became the first team in the IPL to win against LSG while chasing a 160-plus total.

"We wanted a win badly" - Rishabh Pant on DC's six-wicket victory over LSG

Rishabh Pant expressed his delight over Delhi getting back to their winning ways in IPL 2024. He suggested that the team desperately needed a favorable result at this juncture.

At the post-match presentation, Pant pointed out how Delhi's bowling has lacked consistency and said:

"Little relief, we wanted a win badly. I was talking to the boys saying we need to think like champions, we need to keep fighting hard. (On bowling) We have phases where we are not up to the mark, some individuals have to take responsibility for that. However, we stick together as a group. Some things you can control, some things we can't."

With two wins from six outings, Delhi are currently ninth in the IPL 2024 points table. They next take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.