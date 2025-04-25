  • home icon
  Kamindu Mendis produces a ripper to knock over Ravindra Jadeja for 21 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kamindu Mendis produces a ripper to knock over Ravindra Jadeja for 21 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Apr 25, 2025 20:56 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja in action for CSK - Source: Getty

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis claimed the important wicket of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja for 21 in IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The Sri Lankan, who was bowling off spin, got a ball to skid through Jadeja. The southpaw went back to a ball that he could have gone forward to and saw his middle stump knocked back.

The wicket came at a crucial juncture for SRH as Ravindra Jadeja was looking threatening with the bat. It was the third consecutive match in which the 36-year-old had come out to bat at number four.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

SRH strike at regular intervals after putting CSK into bat at Chennai

Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put CSK in to bat. The decision proved dividends as early as the first ball as seamer Mohammed Shami dismissed Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck.

The five-time champions promoted Sam Curran to number three. However, that decision did not give them the returns they wanted as the southpaw fell for nine runs to Harshal Patel.

Ayush Mhatre, who impressed on debut against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, again showed glimpses of his potential. However, he couldn't make a substantial score on Friday and was the third wicket to fall. He was caught by Ishan Kishan for 30 off 19 balls off the bowling of Pat Cummins. Ravindra Jadeja was then the next to go.

CSK made two changes to the side that lost to MI on Sunday, April 20. They brought in Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda for Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar. Brevis was brought in as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh last week.

At the time of writing, CSK were 115/5 in 13 overs with Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda at the crease.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
