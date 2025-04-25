Kamindu Mendis takes a stunning diving catch at long-off to dismiss well-set Dewald Brevis for 42 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Kamindu Mendis pouched an absolute stunner at long-off to send back Dewald Brevis for 43 in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Sri Lankan international had to pull off a full-length dive against a flat hit going away from him at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25.

CSK were looking for a way to claw their way back into the contest after losing a cluster of wickets in the powerplay yet again. Franchise debutant Dewald Brevis showcased some intent to drive the innings forward.

The South African was looking in sublime touch, scoring three sixes in an over against Kamindu Mendis in the 12th over. Brevis made the most of the momentum by hitting a six off Harshal Patel midway through the next over as well. He tried to go for another big hit, and tonked a full delivery flat and hard towards the left of long off.

The ball was on course to just clear the boundary, with power not being a question. However, the height of the flat hit came into play as Kamindu Mendis ran towards the ball, and dove full length to his side to catch the ball with both hands. He covered enough distance in good time to avoid a one-handed lunge, and could use the support of both his hands.

The full-length dive inevitably brings upon a rough landing that could see the ball spill. However, Mendis ensured that the ball did not pop out of his hands while completing the dive.

Have a look at the catch right here:

Kamindu Mendis has made a solid reputation as a gun fielder over the years. He had taken a stunning diving catch to dismiss Harry Brook during Sri Lanka's tour of England in 2024.

CSK crumbling in a heap yet again as situation worsens after Mendis' stunner

The Yellow Army are losing their way with the bat yet again in the season. Brevis was the sole positive for the side in the middle order with his sparkling innings. At the time of the debutant's dismissal, CSK were placed 114-5 in the 13th over. A collapse since then has reduced the score to 138-9 in the 19th over.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni could not make an impression after being dismissed for six runs off 10 deliveries. The Men in Yellow, barring a miracle, could be in line for their fourth consecutive loss at home.

