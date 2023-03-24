Create

Kane Williamson surprises his ardent fan by gifting him a signed bat ahead of his 99th birthday

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 24, 2023 14:39 IST
Kane Williamson with his fan.
Kane Williamson (R) with his fan.

New Zealand white-ball formats captain Kane Williamson recently surprised one of his devoted fans by gifting him a signed bat ahead of his 99th birthday in a wonderful gesture. Williamson is coming off a fruitful Test series against Sri Lanka.

He amassed 337 runs across two Test matches against the visiting side at an average of 168.50 and played a major role in the Kiwis' 2-0 clean-sweep victory. After the series, he extended a kind gesture towards a fan, giving him his signed bat.

Kane Williamson surprised one of his biggest fans 'Muru' just before his 99th birthday and gifted him a signed bat.Lovely gesture by Kane! https://t.co/IczC7KOg8f

Kane Williamson will join Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 after leading SRH last season

Kane Williamson will now shift his focus to IPL 2023, which will commence on March 31. The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise released him before the mini-auction last year. Gujarat Titans (GT) bid for him at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December and signed him at a base price of INR 2 crore.

Gujarat Titans won the trophy last year and will be looking to defend it successfully in 2023. They have bolstered their squad further with the addition of the likes of Kane Williamson, Josh Little, Odean Smith, and KS Bharat at the mini-auction.

Hum 𝙨𝙖𝙖𝙩𝙝-𝙨𝙖𝙖𝙩𝙝 honge in 𝙨𝙖𝙖𝙩 din 😍#TitansFAM, are you ready to see @ShubmanGill in the Titans' jersey again? 💙#AavaDe https://t.co/lTxIIT1EI9

Here is GT's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

March 31, 7:30 pm IST - vs. CSK, Ahmedabad

April 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Delhi

April 9, 7:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Ahmedabad

April 13, 7:30 pm IST - vs. PBKS, Mohali

April 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Ahmedabad

April 22, 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Lucknow

April 25, 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Ahmedabad

April 29, 3:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Kolkata

May 2, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Ahmedabad

May 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Jaipur

May 7 - 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Ahmedabad

May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Mumbai

May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. SRH, Ahmedabad

May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. RCB, Bengaluru

