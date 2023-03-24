Kane Williamson surprises his ardent fan by gifting him a signed bat ahead of his 99th birthday

New Zealand white-ball formats captain Kane Williamson recently surprised one of his devoted fans by gifting him a signed bat ahead of his 99th birthday in a wonderful gesture. Williamson is coming off a fruitful Test series against Sri Lanka.
He amassed 337 runs across two Test matches against the visiting side at an average of 168.50 and played a major role in the Kiwis' 2-0 clean-sweep victory. After the series, he extended a kind gesture towards a fan, giving him his signed bat.
Kane Williamson will join Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 after leading SRH last season
Kane Williamson will now shift his focus to IPL 2023, which will commence on March 31. The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise released him before the mini-auction last year. Gujarat Titans (GT) bid for him at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December and signed him at a base price of INR 2 crore.
Gujarat Titans won the trophy last year and will be looking to defend it successfully in 2023. They have bolstered their squad further with the addition of the likes of Kane Williamson, Josh Little, Odean Smith, and KS Bharat at the mini-auction.
Here is GT's complete schedule for the upcoming season:
March 31, 7:30 pm IST - vs. CSK, Ahmedabad
April 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Delhi
April 9, 7:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Ahmedabad
April 13, 7:30 pm IST - vs. PBKS, Mohali
April 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Ahmedabad
April 22, 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Lucknow
April 25, 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Ahmedabad
April 29, 3:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Kolkata
May 2, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Ahmedabad
May 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Jaipur
May 7 - 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Ahmedabad
May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Mumbai
May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. SRH, Ahmedabad
May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. RCB, Bengaluru
