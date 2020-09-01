'Kane Williamson will be a little worried but SRH will be very happy' - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Nabi's CPL form

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammad Nabi's terrific form in the ongoing CPL could earn him a spot ahead of Kane Williamson in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in IPL 2020.

Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar shared their views on Mohammad Nabi's outstanding performances for St Lucia Zouks during an interaction on Star Sports.

On being asked about Mohammad Nabi's showing in CPL 2020, Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Afghanistan all-rounder has set the tournament on fire with his all-round displays.

"Mohammad Nabi has owned the CPL till now. It has been his CPL with both bat and ball. I think he has punched above his weight if you talk only about his batting. And in bowling if you are giving only 4.5 to 4.75 runs per over, it is almost like Test match bowling."

Sanjay Manjrekar observed that Mohammad Nabi has had a greater impact compared to Rashid Khan in the ongoing CPL, with his match-winning contributions with both the bat and the ball.

"Nowadays Rashid Khan bats well also. But Nabi is probably a better batsman than Rashid Khan and the latter is better in bowling than Nabi. If we see their impact in the tournament, I feel Mohammad Nabi has had a bigger impact than Rashid Khan."

Aakash Chopra added that Mohammad Nabi is a pioneer of Afghanistan cricket with him being the first one to earn a name worldwide, and stated that even players like Rashid Khan would have idolised him in their younger days.

"A lot of young kids had started playing cricket in Afghanistan after watching Mohammad Nabi. And he would have been an idol for Rashid Khan also in the beginning and he would have liked to become like Mohammad Nabi. Because he was the first player who went out and was the first Afghan player to be picked in the auction."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Nabi's importance for SRH

Aakash Chopra believes Mohammad Nabi could take Kane Williamson's spot in the SRH playing XI

Aakash Chopra mentioned that Mohammad Nabi's proficiency as a batsman could help resolve Sunrisers Hyderabad's lower-order batting issues.

"Nabi's batting is a little underrated, it is not talked much about. If you see from that angle, Sunrisers would be very happy because they have lower order problems."

The former KKR player observed that Mohammad Nabi could even take Kane Williamson's place in the SRH playing XI if he continues to perform well with the bat.

"And if Nabi is batting well, then I feel there is a question mark on Kane Williamson's place. Kane Williamson will be a little worried but Sunrisers Hyderabad will be very happy."

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan are almost certain to take three of the four overseas player slots in the SRH playing XI. Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson and Mitchell Marsh would be the prime candidates to take the final foreign player's position, depending on the balance the team management would want to go with.