"Kapdo pe mat jaana" - Suryakumar Yadav poses with wife Devisha in freezing cold

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently on the sidelines due to an ankle injury he suffered during the side's third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in December.

The cricket star is making the most of his time off the field by spending quality time with his family and is currently vacationing in Germany with his wife Devisha.

He shared an Instagram story on Wednesday, January 17, in which he can be seen posing for a selfie with Devisha in the cold weather conditions. Posting the picture, he wrote:

"Kapdo pe mat jao. Photo li aur bhaag gaya andar."

Suryakumar Yadav's recent Instagram story.

Devisha also put up an Instagram story, sharing another picture of the couple. She wrote:

"Keeping eachother warm in this chilly weather."

Screenshot of Devisha's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of India's ongoing three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan. He is expected to make his return in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The No. 1 ranked T20I batter dazzled viewers with his batting exploits in his most recent appearance. The swashbuckling batter notched up a record-equalling fourth T20I ton, scoring 100 off 56 balls against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated for ICC's T20I Cricketer of the Year award for 2023

Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as a pivotal cog in India's T20I lineup with his consistent performances in the format. He was in spectacular form in 2023, which also earned him a place among the nominees for ICC's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award.

The 33-year-old chalked up 733 runs from 17 innings at an average of 48.87 and a fantastic strike rate of 155.96. He also captained India in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa towards the end of the year.

Suryakumar had previously been named the T20I Cricketer of the Year by the ICC in 2022. This time, he will compete with the likes of Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), and Mark Chapman (New Zealand) for the prestigious award.

