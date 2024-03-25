"Karma saw everything and delivered at the end"- Top 10 funny memes as MI bottle a simple chase and suffer loss against GT in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a six-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of IPL 2024 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MI looked in control for the majority of the chase in the second innings before losing the plot at the end.

GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss and reached a respectable total of 168/6 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (45) anchored the innings and top-scored for the home team in the first innings. Titans captain Shubman Gill (31) and Rahul Tewatia (22) chipped in with mini contributions.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sensational spell of 4-0-14-3 and starred for Mumbai Indians in the bowling department. Gerald Coetzee supported him by scalping two wickets on his IPL debut.

In reply, Rohit Sharma laid down a decent foundation for his side in the chase with a brilliant knock of 43 (29) after Ishan Kishan got out for a four-ball duck in the first over. He received support from Naman Dhir (20) and Dewald Brevis (46). MI were in a comfortable position after 14 overs, needing 48 runs from 36 balls, with seven wickets in hand.

GT bowlers put in a wonderful effort in the last six overs and turned the tide in their team's favor with regular strikes and economic overs. As a result, Mumbai could only reach 162/9 in the end, falling six runs short of a win.

Fans on social media enjoyed the entertaining contest between MI and GT in IPL 2024 on Sunday night and its multiple subplots. They expressed their reactions to everything by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

"Our bowlers adapted to the situation really well and executed accordingly"- GT batter Sai Sudharsan after win vs MI in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award, GT batter Sai Sudharsan reflected on the win and said:

"I feel even in the first innings, the wicket was difficult, slow in the start, but a little bit of dew helped them go after the bowlers. I feel we pulled off a great game today. It's an extra opportunity for me to express and make my team win. I'm thinking on those lines and working on helping my team win, every day. After a few balls, I felt it wasn't a wicket where you go after the ball every time, building the game was more important."

He continued:

"I was a bit shocked about the player of the match, because there were plenty of contributions in the second innings as well. They pulled off a great game today, I think this'll help us better. Taking the pace off the wicket helped; as a batsman, I found it difficult when they took the pace off. Our bowlers adapted to the situation really well and executed accordingly."

RCB will face off against PBKS at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the next match of IPL 2024 on Monday (March 25).