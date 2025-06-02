"Karma and Sharma have hit hard..."- Top 10 funny memes after MI's heartbreaking loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Fans posted hilarious memes after the Mumbai Indians (MI) were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a close defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the rain-affected game, which went on late after midnight.

MI batted first after losing the toss and managed to put on a defendable first-innings total of 203, courtesy of contributions from their Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44), Suryakumar Yadav (44), and Naman Dhir (37). None of their batters could kick on and convert their starts, stopping them from getting to 220.

Jasprit Bumrah and Co. then tried their best to defend the target, but PBKS batters, led by their captain Shreyas Iyer (87*), batted with consistent intent to scale down the target in 19 overs.

Fans trolled MI following their elimination from the IPL 2025 playoffs. They questioned the team management and captain, Hardik Pandya, for their poor strategies and decision-making against PBKS by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

"Karma and Sharma have hit hard..." a meme about MI's controversial captaincy change read.

"He should have bowled more"- Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya after PBKS beat MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed MI's performance in the second qualifier against PBKS. He pointed out that captain Hardik Pandya could have contributed more in both departments, which could have helped Mumbai pick up a victory.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Hardik Pandya had to fire a bit more. In the end, he couldn't fire much with the bat and, in my opinion, he should have bowled more as well. Reece Topley shouldn't have been given that over in this IPL game. One of Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar and Trent Boult, or he himself should have bowled that over."

"He bowled only two overs, two runs in the first over, and 17 runs went in the second over for sure, but he took Josh Inglis' wicket, and almost Nehal Wadhera's wicket. In batting also, I felt he needed to score more runs because 15 runs were removed because of him getting out. The last overs did not turn out the way they wanted them to be," Chopra elaborated.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above about MI's IPL 2025 exit? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

